Your View: Letter blaming Biden for oil prices needs correction

Mr. Oscar Walker’s letter, published April 13, attributes inflation and high gas prices to President Joe Biden’s policies.

I can’t refute all the nonsense in Mr. Walker’s letter in the space allotted, so I’ll concentrate on only a few.

Mr. Walker bemoans the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline. It was never designed to add an ounce of oil to the U.S. supply but to transport tar sand oil from Canada to the Gulf Coast, where it would be refined and sent overseas. Without the Keystone XL pipeline, that toxic sludge is being transported using trucks and trains, thus supporting many more jobs than the Keystone XL pipeline ever would.

The U.S. produces more oil, by far, than any other country. We also use more oil than any other country, so we have a deficit of about a million barrels a day. President Biden’s policies don’t discourage U.S. energy companies from drilling for more oil. It is simply in their best financial interests not to do so. Why would they reduce the price of oil by expanded production when they’re making record profits?

Mr. Walker takes issue with the American Rescue Plan. He ignores the situation President Biden faced when he took office, i.e., COVID was at a peak, unemployment was more than 6%, and unemployment insurance was running out for millions of people. The economy was basically stagnant. Families were headed for a financial cliff. The benefits of the ARP went entirely to lower- and middle-income individuals and families. It lifted over 4 million children out of poverty. Are too many dollars chasing too few goods? Sure, but the reason there are too few goods is that the global pandemic caused a huge kink in the production and supply chain. Inflation is global in scope, not just an issue in the U.S.