Your View | Let the pros deal with nuclear energy

Your article referring to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's plans for Virginia and small modular reactors (SMR),.etc. I hope the governor does some research before he spends millions on SMR.

New nuclear power is in financial trouble in the USA. The only construction underway is at the Vogtle plant in Georgia. The original estimate was $14 billion; the current estimate to complete the project stands at $29 billion and the project is years behind schedule.

Nuclear's share of the world's electricity production fell from 18% in 1996 to 10% in 2020. Cost is the problem.

The U.S. Dept. of Energy is looking at SMR development Let the pros tackle this.

Earle Mitchell | Springfield, Virginia