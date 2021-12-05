 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View | Legal heroes deserve recognition
0 comments

Your View | Legal heroes deserve recognition

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Your recent editorial, “‘Dopesick’ Does Right by Appalachia,” misses a key point; that is that Abingdon, Virginia, based Assistant Federal Prosecutors, Randy Ramseyer and Rick Mountcastle, along with their supervisor, John Brownlee and Federal Judge Jim Jones, brought the powerful Sackler family to justice in the first important trial in the opioid epidemic.

The $645.3 million settlement was an unprecedented achievement. It was accomplished by attorneys in the affected Appalachian community who were determined to seek justice for those who became opioid addicted as a result of Perdue Pharma’s aggressive marketing tactics.

As a former mayor of Abingdon, I take pride in their achievement. Our town has a history of raising and attracting talented and creative people and giving them the opportunity to flourish. Abingdon is noted for entertainers and artists, our legal heroes also deserve recognition.

I express my gratitude to Beth Macy, a great writer from this region, for writing ‘Dopesick’ and telling our story. There have been a lot of villains in the sad tale of the opioid tragedy. I thank her for recognizing the attorneys, physicians, health care professionals, and social workers who have selflessly taken the lead in dealing with this problem.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Your View | Bristol is becoming a dump beyond just the landfill

After months of stench from the dump, I feel sorry for the people who live nearby, but putting signs in the yard that say “Dump the Dump” will do nothing. People drive along and throw their trash out the window. Instead of picking it up, the city mows it into a thousand pieces.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts