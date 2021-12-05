Your View | Legal heroes deserve recognition

Your recent editorial, “‘Dopesick’ Does Right by Appalachia,” misses a key point; that is that Abingdon, Virginia, based Assistant Federal Prosecutors, Randy Ramseyer and Rick Mountcastle, along with their supervisor, John Brownlee and Federal Judge Jim Jones, brought the powerful Sackler family to justice in the first important trial in the opioid epidemic.

The $645.3 million settlement was an unprecedented achievement. It was accomplished by attorneys in the affected Appalachian community who were determined to seek justice for those who became opioid addicted as a result of Perdue Pharma’s aggressive marketing tactics.

As a former mayor of Abingdon, I take pride in their achievement. Our town has a history of raising and attracting talented and creative people and giving them the opportunity to flourish. Abingdon is noted for entertainers and artists, our legal heroes also deserve recognition.

I express my gratitude to Beth Macy, a great writer from this region, for writing ‘Dopesick’ and telling our story. There have been a lot of villains in the sad tale of the opioid tragedy. I thank her for recognizing the attorneys, physicians, health care professionals, and social workers who have selflessly taken the lead in dealing with this problem.