Your View: Leave dogs at home when shopping — they are not like babies

A lady compared a baby to a dog in retail stores, and she didn’t understand why dogs are a problem in stores.

Babies are humans. Dogs are animals. Babies wear diapers, but dogs don't, so their naked butts can leave fecal matter in the carts.

COMMENT | Brick-and-mortar stores should welcome dogs

COMMENT | Brick-and-mortar stores should welcome dogs

When I learned that our corner CVS and Ace Hardware didn’t prohibit customers from bringing their dogs along while shopping, I switched to these stores. Now, instead of purchasing drugs and odds and ends from online sellers,  I patronize my neighborhood establishments.

I have seen dog poop and pee from dogs that are not housebroken all over a store, Babies don’t have fur, but dogs do. Dogs shed and can leave hair in the carts. Babies are kept clean. How long has it been since your dog got a bath? Today, this week, a month ago, or never?

A dog has sharp teeth, so they can rip and tear flesh. A baby has no teeth or small teeth, so they can do a lot less harm. I saw a lady with a dog bed and two dogs in the cart. One of the dogs was scratching fleas. Babies don’t have fleas.

Babies and toddlers need to be with their parents, so I have no problem hearing them cry. Dogs are more unpredictable than babies. A dog out of its environment may bark or snap at people.

True service animals are on leashes and walk beside their humans, not riding in and contaminating carts. Service dogs are well trained, not wrapped in blankets and carried around like babies.

Also, why do you think it’s right to bring your pet into a store when there is a “No Pets Allowed” sign posted at the entrance to the store?

It violates the rights of those who don’t want pee, poop and dog hair in their carts and on the floors of the store, Some people are also allergic to dogs.

Please hire a dog sitter or order online if you can’t leave your untrained dog at home.

