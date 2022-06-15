 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your View: Lawmakers take no action and expect different results with gun violence

  • 0
Letter to editor meta

Recent commentary from our region’s congressional representatives presents an unfortunate and predictable display of obstinate inaction.

The base of our representatives’ reasoning is the immutability of the Second Amendment to our Constitution. They fail to consider that when a law ceases to serve the citizens, then a change is the reasonable and logical course of action.

Our elected representatives show a lack of independent and innovative thinking for solving the regular mass killings our country endures. To take no action while expecting different results is irresponsible and inexcusable. To convert our schools and public facilities into armed fortresses dangerously addresses the symptoms instead of the root cause.

A sizable portion of our citizenry lives life in fear. The apparent balm to soothe this fear is firearms. Our elected representatives would more wisely spend their time resolving the reason for this collective fear instead of stoking the fear further. If our elected representatives cannot see fit to open their eyes to gun violence solutions, then I submit they are complicit in future slayings in our country.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your View | Aren’t we tired of the fear?

Do you know what would scare the hell out of the powerful and the wealthy? If the other 98% of us just refused to be afraid, maybe for once, the 2% would have to reckon with the math.

Your View | Freedom from religion

We live in a country that allows people to follow the religious beliefs of their choice. Whatever deity and associated pronouncements are yours to believe and practice. This freedom seems to be an ultimate answer for spiritual contentment.

Your View | Gun safety

Our national leaders need to be advocates for gun safety. Background checks are a major obstacle to gun safety. Write your congressman and ask them to support extended background checks for unlicensed persons and background checks for all firearm sales or transfers.

Your View | Saving money

Previously, when asked why saving money is so hard for so many people I would quickly blame the problem on the oppressive capitalistic system. But two things can be true, so now I know it’s also because people don’t know how to save money. Now I realize I really can save money.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts