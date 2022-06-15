Your View: Lawmakers take no action and expect different results with gun violence

Recent commentary from our region’s congressional representatives presents an unfortunate and predictable display of obstinate inaction.

The base of our representatives’ reasoning is the immutability of the Second Amendment to our Constitution. They fail to consider that when a law ceases to serve the citizens, then a change is the reasonable and logical course of action.

Our elected representatives show a lack of independent and innovative thinking for solving the regular mass killings our country endures. To take no action while expecting different results is irresponsible and inexcusable. To convert our schools and public facilities into armed fortresses dangerously addresses the symptoms instead of the root cause.

A sizable portion of our citizenry lives life in fear. The apparent balm to soothe this fear is firearms. Our elected representatives would more wisely spend their time resolving the reason for this collective fear instead of stoking the fear further. If our elected representatives cannot see fit to open their eyes to gun violence solutions, then I submit they are complicit in future slayings in our country.