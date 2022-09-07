Your View | Lawmakers should take good look at the trashy places

I would like our city leaders to take a drive on Moore Street starting at the bottom of the hill from the former Virginia Intermont College and look at the campus grounds and condition of some buildings.

When they do, can they say they are proud of what they see? Can they say they are actually doing something about improving it?

When they continue their drive towards town and look to the right in the 600 block are they proud of what they see? Can they say they are doing anything to improve what they see? What do you think outsiders think about our city when they see this?

Maybe the city needs to post a sign at the bottom of the hill saying, “Don’t take this drive.”

There used to be a positive sign at the bottom of the hill, but they removed it years ago. I make this drive several times during the week since I live on Lee Street. I am tired of excuses as others are and we would like to see positive results to improve the curbside appearance.

People with excuses will always have excuses. We need positive results to improve the looks of this area.

We have “movers and shakers” in our city. I look forward to them stepping forward to improve things.