 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your View | Lawmakers should take good look at the trashy places

  • 0

I would like our city leaders to take a drive on Moore Street starting at the bottom of the hill from the former Virginia Intermont College and look at the campus grounds and condition of some buildings.

When they do, can they say they are proud of what they see? Can they say they are actually doing something about improving it?

When they continue their drive towards town and look to the right in the 600 block are they proud of what they see? Can they say they are doing anything to improve what they see? What do you think outsiders think about our city when they see this?

Maybe the city needs to post a sign at the bottom of the hill saying, “Don’t take this drive.”

There used to be a positive sign at the bottom of the hill, but they removed it years ago. I make this drive several times during the week since I live on Lee Street. I am tired of excuses as others are and we would like to see positive results to improve the curbside appearance.

People are also reading…

People with excuses will always have excuses. We need positive results to improve the looks of this area.

We have “movers and shakers” in our city. I look forward to them stepping forward to improve things.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your View | Run, Liz, run

If Liz runs in 2024, I pledge to support her. Fellow Democrats, Independents, and Republicans who still value the Constitution and rule of law, in Tennessee this support will matter a great deal. I beg you to join me.

Your View | Rely on the same methods, get the same results

Your View | Rely on the same methods, get the same results

A bigger jail won't heal social ills that led us to lock away so many of our people. Nor will more police, petty arrests, pre-trial detention for the poor, overzealous prosecution or harsher punishment. What will? Culture change, community-driven solutions and changes in policy.

Your View | Politicians should know something about governing

For many in the GOP one of the disqualifying factors for selecting a politician is the fact that the individual may actually be a politician. Politicians are government practitioners and are or should be experts in laws and regulations. This is why most politicians are lawyers.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts