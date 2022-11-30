Your View | Landfill is robbing us of time, memories

I am reaching out regarding the effects the Bristol, Virginia landfill has on our daily lives.

I was in heaven almost three years ago when I purchased my first home. Not only was it my first home purchase but it was in my childhood neighborhood where I grew up and the house right beside my parents. With having a then 5 year old I was so excited to have my mother next door. However about six to eight months after moving in, the odors started and have only progressively gotten worse over the last two years.

My pets cough and choke, my child cries at night and tells people we live in a dump, when in fact we do not, it’s just how it sounds to others when she means the landfill.

There are no happy holiday memories for us, even though I decorate and try so hard for the holidays. There are only times remembered of how the gasses filled our home making us sick and relatives not wanting to visit because of the smell, or us leaving our home to not be sick.

Our cars smell terrible and it lingers. No one wants to ride with me to lunch when they smell it. So no it is not just a smell. We should not be enduring this. Part of the emissions contain benzene, a known carcinogen. What are they going to say in 10 to 20 years if the children affected by it on a now daily basis have tumors or cancers in their young adult lives?

The landfill is robbing us of time. Time with our families, time being happy in our home raising our children. Those memories are irreplaceable and it breaks my heart and makes me angry.

I see everything I have worked so hard to have and cry because it smells bad.

It makes me not even want to go home and when we are there we are just waiting for it to roll in like it always does. We prepare by turning on wax burners, lighting candles and using our air purifiers, but it still permeates the home.

It’s so unfair to anyone affected by it and the entire city should be outraged and demand funding and immediate results.

They have taken enough from us. Things that cannot be replaced.

Ashley Stone | Bristol, Tennessee