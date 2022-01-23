 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Landfill emissions cause fears of health effects

For over a year now my two dogs and I have had to endure a smell from the city (Bristol, Virginia) dump. It is like 10 to 15 minutes away from where I live at 102 Laura Lane in Bristol, Tennessee. We live near the Tennessee/Virginia border.

I recently had bloodwork done where I go to the doctor, and my white blood cells are low, and it has been in the newspaper and on the news about benzene violations, and benzene can cause cancer.

The smells are only present in the evening, overnight and early in the morning. I have had to start sleeping during the day because the smells disturb my sleep at night.

I will be using my clothes dryer and my heat pump at night and the smell, really comes into my home when using them. While my dogs are out at night, they come back in coughing and sneezing with watery eyes.

You can be driving in the area of the dump with your windows up, and the smell will come into your car. Neighbors and I cannot be outside for very long at night; it gives us a bad headache. One neighbor even threw up, it was that strong one night.

I am afraid it has given me cancer or it may give me cancer, and I am afraid for my dogs and neighbors, too.

