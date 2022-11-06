Your View | Lamb deserves another term as mayor of Damascus

In response to "Damascus a Town Divided." (Bristol Herald Courier letters to the editor Saturday, Nov. 5.)

(Mayor) Katie Lamb only has power to vote when the votes are tied in the Town Council. She is for the entire town of Damascus, not just businesses or transient lodging. Currently there are no regulations or standards for transient lodging. Before anything is voted on, this matter needs to be discussed further and based on my discussions with Katie, she is willing to talk, but town leaders having private meetings without her isn't helping her get anywhere regarding this subject.

Katie has paid out of her own pocket to go to mayor workshop trainings for small town mayors. She was denied reimbursement from the town. She has paid out of pocket for public meetings to be filmed because a former council member verbally harassed her prior to the recordings. An IT tech was recently hired by the town who is capable of recording. The council voted “no” to post public meetings to the website for later viewing despite Katie's encouragement to do so that residents could stay informed.

The Damascus Volunteer Rescue Squad (DVRS) was nearly denied financial reimbursement for services at the most recent Trail Days . An extra pay for service crew was hired due to requests for service from the town. This was Katie's only tiebreaker vote in the two years as mayor in which she voted to reimburse DVRS for their hire of extra services.

Katie is not the enemy here, it is people who are against transparent local government for citizens. In order to balance the power of the council this election, I encourage Damascus residents to vote for Jesse Kokotek, Charlie Fields,

Write in Jeff Buckley and to vote Katie Lamb mayor so that power of the council is fair and balanced.

Tomie Campbell | Damascus, Virginia