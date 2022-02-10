 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Joe Biden is the worst; a lying communist dog

  • 0

We ate fried baloney sandwiches and watched the news on TV. Joe Biden was talking about his first year in office. According to Joe, he has outperformed beyond his wildest dreams, and has somehow managed to clean up the mess left by Donald Trump and his bunch of flag-waving deplorables.

Joe said some other stuff, but I couldn't hear what he was saying because my wife was jumping up and down, beating on the TV with a cast iron skillet and yelling, "You're a lying communist dog!"

She's right. The country is a mess. Inflation is killing us. If you stop for gas, you best have a hundred bucks in your hip pocket. And groceries. Throw a few groceries in a buggy and the price will double before you get to the checkout register.

In our schools, children are being taught to hate America and each other. But teacher unions swear that critical race theory is not being taught, and the people who don't like them teaching critical race theory are a bunch of ignorant racists.

In Biden's first year in office, he brought 2 million illegals across our southern border and dropped them, at night, all across the country. Come November, that's two million votes for yellow dog Democrats.

People are also reading…

The national debt is approaching 30 trillion dollars and it will take another 30 trillion to rebuild the cities that have been burned during peaceful protests. Half of that, or 15 trillion, is needed to clean up drug needles in the streets of San Francisco.

Uncle Joe and the rest of that sorry bunch claim to be woke. Yes, woke! That's scary. When they hold a meeting, ash trays are smarter than the people in the room.

I asked my wife how she liked the press conference. "You're just yanking my chain!" she said. "I'd rather step in dog poop than see Joe Biden on the TV!"

Me, too.

God bless America.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

Catch the latest in Opinion

