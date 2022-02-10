Your View | Joe Biden is the worst; a lying communist dog

We ate fried baloney sandwiches and watched the news on TV. Joe Biden was talking about his first year in office. According to Joe, he has outperformed beyond his wildest dreams, and has somehow managed to clean up the mess left by Donald Trump and his bunch of flag-waving deplorables.

Joe said some other stuff, but I couldn't hear what he was saying because my wife was jumping up and down, beating on the TV with a cast iron skillet and yelling, "You're a lying communist dog!"

She's right. The country is a mess. Inflation is killing us. If you stop for gas, you best have a hundred bucks in your hip pocket. And groceries. Throw a few groceries in a buggy and the price will double before you get to the checkout register.

In our schools, children are being taught to hate America and each other. But teacher unions swear that critical race theory is not being taught, and the people who don't like them teaching critical race theory are a bunch of ignorant racists.

In Biden's first year in office, he brought 2 million illegals across our southern border and dropped them, at night, all across the country. Come November, that's two million votes for yellow dog Democrats.

The national debt is approaching 30 trillion dollars and it will take another 30 trillion to rebuild the cities that have been burned during peaceful protests. Half of that, or 15 trillion, is needed to clean up drug needles in the streets of San Francisco.

Uncle Joe and the rest of that sorry bunch claim to be woke. Yes, woke! That's scary. When they hold a meeting, ash trays are smarter than the people in the room.

I asked my wife how she liked the press conference. "You're just yanking my chain!" she said. "I'd rather step in dog poop than see Joe Biden on the TV!"

Me, too.

God bless America.