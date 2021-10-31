Your View: Jenny Nichols will serve as passionate advocate on school board

I am the daughter of the late Herschel Stevens. My dad served on the Washington County (Virginia) School Board up until his passing.

No matter the many medical conditions he faced, he was always a fierce and passionate advocate for our schools and all kids, including my own daughter that attended High Point, Wallace and Battle. He showed up to every event he could (even when he had to bring his oxygen tank along his side) and routinely visited schools, fighting for teachers and staff, and the buildings that housed them.

Herschel was a man that staunchly stood by his conservative values and held strong to his faith before all else. I know in my heart of hearts that my amazing dad would have given his full support to Jenny Nichols for school board.

Jenny is hardworking and passionate and is willing to do whatever she can to help our schools. Her steadfast energy and values will help keep Washington County great for our future.

Please consider casting your vote for Jenny Nichols on Election Day.