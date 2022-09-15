Your View | It's time to overhaul the Bristol, Virginia administration

The Bristol, Virginia landfill will continue to actively produce and release noxious gasses until there is no more trash to decompose.

That is why closure plans require up to 20 years of maintenance and monitoring.

To my knowledge, very little has been done to repair the leachate and ground water collection systems and the gas collection system is clearly not functioning as it should.

This landfill is continuing to produce noxious gasses and will continue to do so until these vital systems are properly repaired and are fully operational.

The gasses and odors can hardly be called "residual." They continue to be overpowering, noxious and widespread over both cities.

The city of Bristol, Virginia has not been transparent in communicating their progress, as they promised.

It is time for the lying and deflecting to stop and real productive action and accountability to take over. It is time for a major overhaul of the city of Bristol Virginia administration.