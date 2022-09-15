 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Your View | It's time to overhaul the Bristol, Virginia administration

  • 0
Letter to editor meta

The Bristol, Virginia landfill will continue to actively produce and release noxious gasses until there is no more trash to decompose.

That is why closure plans require up to 20 years of maintenance and monitoring.

To my knowledge, very little has been done to repair the leachate and ground water collection systems and the gas collection system is clearly not functioning as it should.

This landfill is continuing to produce noxious gasses and will continue to do so until these vital systems are properly repaired and are fully operational. 

The gasses and odors can hardly be called "residual." They continue to be overpowering, noxious and widespread over both cities. 

The city of Bristol, Virginia has not been transparent in communicating their progress, as they promised.

People are also reading…

It is time for the lying and deflecting to stop and real productive action and accountability to take over. It is time for a major overhaul of the city of Bristol Virginia administration.

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your View | Devaughn more in step than Griffith with 9th District

Since 2011 the citizens in the 9th have suffered from poor representation from Congressman Morgan Griffith. Taysha DeVaughn “gets it”; she sees the need and is willing to step forward on my behalf and represent me and my needs during this turbulent time. She'll represent you too.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts