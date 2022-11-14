Your View | It's nice to hear concession speeches again

We should all take a moment to celebrate the results of the mid-term elections. Not because of who won, but because of what the losers did.

Time after time since election day, defeated candidates of both parties have admitted their losses and conceded the races to their opponents. Some have even wished their former foes success in managing the affairs of our governments.

What a breath of fresh air. For the past two years, we’ve endured so many false claims of stolen elections that it almost seems remarkable that a politician would admit defeat, instead of recklessly inventing specious claims of nonexistent fraud. We’ve been putting up with a level of dishonesty and poor sportsmanship that we wouldn’t tolerate from our children, much less the grown men and women who aspire to be our leaders.

In a recent piece in your paper, national columnist George Will said it was overblown hogwash to be concerned that our democracy has been imperiled by false election claims. The supremely pompous Mr. Will is generally level-headed in his columns. But his opinion completely ignores that there is one thing that is indispensable to democracy: if you run and you lose, you have to have the character to admit defeat and participate in the peaceful transfer of power. That principal is like oxygen for our country. Without it, we’ll have January 6-type attacks until, eventually, an uprising is successful in subverting will of the people. When that happens, we are gone.

So, regardless of whether your guy or gal won, remember that freedom isn’t free, democracy has to be defended and we’re all in this together. And if your team loses, congratulate the winner and work harder next time.

Jeff Benedict | Bristol, Tennessee