Your View | It was good to see Warner at farmers market

It was a privilege to have Virginia Senator Mark R. Warner visit his constituency at the farmers market in Abingdon, Virginia Tuesday, August 23.

We in Southwest Virginia often complain about Richmond and Washington not recognizing that we are part of America. Our U.S. Representative Morgan Griffith is rarely seen in our locality even though he technically lives and represents Southwest Virginia. When he does come it is to spout about all the accomplishments he and his party are making for the citizens of our area.

What made Senator Warner’s visit so noteworthy is his ability not to criticize the other party. He praised his fellow senators for working together on a bipartisan level to improve our country through the democratic process. In his opinion, the two-party system can work together to continue to provide a county that gives power to its citizens to act, speak and think without constraints.

We have an amazing country. We can disagree, but in the long run, most of Americans want a common path forward. Other countries are striving to be like us. Their citizens do not immigrate to Russia or China. They dream of living in a country that offers diversity, better economic opportunities, and yes freedom.

I am proud to be a Democrat that has a leader that shows compassion for all Americans. We have good and bad leaders on both sides. Let us not stick our heads in the sand. We need to know the quality of our leaders. As voters, we have the choice to support leaders that have integrity, empathy, accountability, and a vision for democracy.

Your View | Run, Liz, run

If Liz runs in 2024, I pledge to support her. Fellow Democrats, Independents, and Republicans who still value the Constitution and rule of law, in Tennessee this support will matter a great deal. I beg you to join me.

Your View | Naming the new school on the hill

When naming a school now days it seems that it is easy to offend people without intending to. Good luck to the School Board in this endeavor. Of course, you could allow the citizens of Bristol, Virginia, the opportunity to suggest names for the new school if you dare.

Your View | Am I next?

Your View | Am I next?

Save me the self-serving diatribe, Congressman Morgan Griffith, regarding your commitments to Southwest Virginia and your Congressional votes on gun legislation.

Your View | New restaurant

Your View | New restaurant

My family and I have been enjoying your articles on the businesses in town, especially the restaurants. I hope you keep featuring these delightful businesses that we likely would otherwise miss.

