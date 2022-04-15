 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View: It’s time to admit it — Joe Biden is a terrible president

Inflation is at a 40-year high. America basically does not have a secure southern border. Our retreat from Afghanistan was an embarrassing debacle. This current administration is like “a deer in the headlights” when it comes to foreign policy and sudden global events, particularly the present war in Ukraine.

The president clearly has cognitive issues, which are obvious to everyone but only being mentioned by conservatives and those on the right.

Perhaps electing a person with dementia wasn’t such a good idea. If you’ve been to the grocery store lately, you’re keenly aware that the shelves are rarely well stocked. It’s “a supply issue,” we are told. Well, what ever happened to good old-fashioned leadership?

Instead of just blaming our high cost of living on Vladamir Putin, why doesn’t Joe Biden get to work fixing our problems with bold leadership? Winston Churchill didn’t pass the buck by saying, “There’s nothing I can do; it’s all Hitler’s fault.” No, as a great leader he encouraged and inspired the British people during those hard times. That’s what leaders do; they lead. They offer hope to people and get down to the job of solving the problems at hand, not making excuses.

Kennedy challenged the nation in 1961 to put a man on the moon by the end of the ’60s. Ronald Reagan told Gorbachev to “Tear down that wall!” Our current president just begs foreign oil producers, most of whom are not what you would call our friends, to ramp up their production and sell more to us.

Meanwhile, domestic oil wells sit idle, and with an executive order the Keystone Pipeline was scrapped. Here’s hoping America can survive until the next presidential election.

