Your View: Inflation really hurts people on fixed incomes

There have been two things that the media and politicians have ignored, or hidden, from the general public.

The media have been giving a lot of attention of how the inflation rate is far exceeding the increase in wages, and the average wage earner is falling farther and farther behind. It ignores the impact that inflation has on those of us who are on a fixed income. We are not getting a wage or pension increase, and our living expenses are increasing at least as fast as wage earners, and we have been left out of the conversation.

President Joe Biden has changed the regulations allowing the use of 15% ethanol in gasoline this summer rather than the E10 now in use. The majority of vehicles on the road today and small equipment are designed to run on the maximum of 10% ethanol and have specific warnings against using E15. This will cause engine problems and void warranties on vehicles and equipment that have problems. The increase in pollution is a minor issue.