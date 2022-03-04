 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Inflation is high, but who is really in charge?

In a recent editorial in the Bristol Herald Courier, U.S. representative for Virginia’s 9th congressional district, Morgan Griffith, blamed “Biden’s policies” for today’s inflation.

Many people wrongly assume the president is in charge of managing inflation. Actually, it is the Federal Reserve Bank (the Fed) that has been given a “dual mandate” from Congress to grow the economy while maintaining price stability. Today’s 7.5% inflation rate (6% excluding food and energy) is dangerously high. So, who do we blame?

Most people in the business world turn to the chair of the Fed, currently Jerome Powell. Appointed by former President Donald Trump and renewed recently for a second four-year term by President Biden. Powell has an undergraduate degree in politics and a law degree from Georgetown. He arrived at the Fed from the world of investment banking where he acquired a fortune.

The Fed has maintained a goal for inflation at 2% for many years now. It struggled to get inflation that high for decades until the pandemic hit. As inflation began to rise (supply chain cost shocks coupled with growing demand), the Fed maintained that it was “temporary” and did not take action to slow down growth (consumer demand and investment spending) by raising interest rates. Many on Wall Street felt the Fed was misjudging the severity of inflation and urged the Fed to act last year. The Fed only recently acknowledged it will fight inflation more aggressively. It is expected to raise interest rates during its March meeting.

If the Fed feels Congress is spending too much money and thereby risking inflationary pressures, it can counteract the stimulus coming from Congress by raising interest rates. This is what Fed Chair Paul Volcker did in the early 1980s. The problem the Fed wants to avoid is acting with too much intensity, too fast. The Fed can literally cause a recession.

So, everyone is watching the Fed in the hopes that they get this right. They must apply the brakes on a hot economy (7% GDP, 4% unemployment) without steering us into a recession. Let’s hope they can pull this off.

