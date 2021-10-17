 Skip to main content
Your View: Incentive for electric car production
As a former assembly-line worker who helped manufacture car engines, I was upset to see in the reconciliation package that there was a tax credit for electric vehicles only for those assembled in an unionized plant.

This does three things: it limits us in the fight against climate change. If the climate crisis is a serious concern of the Biden administration, why aren’t all electric vehicles covered? It limits competition if we’re only giving tax credits to a certain number of electric vehicle models and is the definition of picking favorites. And lastly, it hurts the consumer.

Congress, including Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, have the ability to make this tax credit applicable to all manufacturers and I hope they do so.

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

