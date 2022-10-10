Your View | 'In God We Trust' should not be on government vehicles

A growing trend apparent in our society is public display of the phrase “In God we Trust.” This phrase was adopted as the motto of the United States in 1956 and can be seen on police cars, fire trucks, ambulances – publicly-paid-for tools serving all citizens of our community. The motto also is included on our currency, another prominent altar of worship.

The original motto of the United States, “E pluribus unum” (Out of many, one) provides a more accurate description of our country and does not presume all citizens maintain a belief or trust in deities.

A private citizen may use bumper stickers, yard signs and flags to display and express their beliefs as they wish. An all-powerful deity should not require taxpayer-supported endorsement to hold sway over the flock. Using taxpayer money to advertise trust in a religious entity is a divisive practice which should cease.