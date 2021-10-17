 Skip to main content
Your View: In everything give thanks
Your View: In everything give thanks

I am thankful to be writing this at this time before freedom of speech is completely eliminated.

I am thankful to have overcome this past 20 months of a pandemic, which at this time is still a pandemic but is on the verge of an epidemic.

I am thankful to have had a job as an essential worker for the past 20 months and to date, am still working and not missed a day. At this time, given the crisis in our country most essential workers are overworked and weary of keeping everyone else taken care of.

I am thankful to have food on the table and in my cupboards at this time, but that could soon go away if no one returns to work to move food supplies throughout the country.

I am thankful to have all modern conveniences at this time, but without labor force the cell phones, cars, microwaves, toys for children, fast food, etc. all we know will eventually dwindle to being no longer available.

I am thankful to know the history of my town, county, state, country and world at this time. But if history is removed, where have we come from?

I am thankful for strong bonds of family to keep our young children aware, alert and mindful of the ever-changing world and to prove all things.

I am thankful to have my health at this time, but the Lord can call me home whenever my time is up. No vaccine can keep me on this earth forever.

