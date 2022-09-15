 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | I'll buy a horse before an electric car

Charlie Robinson — Bristol, Virginia

It’s the biggest problem I have in life. There’s always somebody trying to make me do stuff I don’t want to do. Right now, there are people in Washington insisting I buy an electric car.

I ain’t buying no electric car. They cost too much and the batteries can explode and catch fire and burn down the car and everything close to it. That will make an awful mess in your driveway and your wife will leave and take the kids.

If gas goes to $10 a gallon, I will buy a horse. Horses don’t explode and catch fire and melt the asphalt in your driveway.

Every day those people are on TV, yelling, “The earth is on fire, and we are all going to die unless we eliminate fossil fuels!”

Is the earth getting warmer? Yes, it is.

Should we panic and rush out and buy a $64,000 electric car to save the planet? No!

If we parked all the cars that run on gasoline, would it stop global warming? No, it would have zero effect. Here’s why. Electric cars need electricity to charge the batteries. Most electricity is generated using coal and natural gas. So, our electric cars are running on coal and natural gas.

And aren’t these the same people who tell us that inflation is temporary, the border is secure, and men can get pregnant!

I ain’t buying no electric car.

God bless America.

