Your View | 'I wish everyone would be at peace'

There are many things we could wish for at Christmas, but one that comes to mind is very special.

I wish everyone would be at peace. The turmoil in the world only takes away from the peace that our Savior came to give us. He wanted us to dwell in peace and quietness of spirit, but hatred and anger have become so prevalent over the world.

A smile doesn’t cost anything, but it reaps great rewards. Love is an universal language and can be shared by people of all nationalities. Forgiveness frees from an awful, awful bondage.

This Christmas, try to spread some love and cheer in a darkened world of sin and hatred. You may say that one person cannot change the world, but you can brighten your own little corner and feel peace in your heart.

Someone needs a smile today. Show God’s peace and love, at this special holiday and all year through.

Eula Helton | Abingdon, Virginia