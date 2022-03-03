 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your View | I stand with Biden; Trump, GOP should not cheer Putin

  • 0

I stand with President Biden, President Zelenskyy, and the Ukrainian people against the evil, psychopathic murderer, Vladimir Putin.

No American citizen, including Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Steve Bannon, the Republican Party and Fox “news,” just to name a few, should be cheering or offering aid to Putin.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your View | Stop exploiting Summer Wells

Many have taken the case of Summer Wells and pushed their own personal gain at her expense, whether it be social media, YouTube or any other form of for-profit media. This stirs up baseless rumors and only cause headaches for those involved in the case with the right intentions.

Your View | Joe Biden is the worst; a lying communist dog

We ate fried baloney sandwiches and watched the news on TV. Joe Biden was talking about his first year in office, but I couldn't hear what he was saying because my wife was jumping up and down, beating on the TV with a cast iron skillet and yelling, "You're a lying communist dog!"

Your View | Out of the mouth of stutterer, article ordained strength

Your Sunday paper had an interesting article from Associated Press Science writer, Laura Ungar, “Research unravels biology of a mysterious condition: Stuttering,” about new research “exploring” the “biological underpinnings” of stuttering with promise of “decreasing the stigma.”

Your View | Column was wrong; milk does a body good

As a child nutrition director with a school nutrition specialist certification and a registered dietitian nutritionist with a Ph.D. in nutritional sciences, we were disappointed to read the misinformation in the recent article, “It’s Time for Milk’s Free Ride in Schools to End.”

Your View | Downfall of an empire

In over 250 years since its inception America has never seen such internal turmoil politically, socially economically or spiritually as it is now. It is as if the very guts are being torn out of America. The scavengers following close behind waiting for us to bleed out.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts