Your View: I’m voting for Youngkin, who will prioritize economic health
Your View: I’m voting for Youngkin, who will prioritize economic health

It feels like everything costs more in Virginia these days.

Virginia continues to be one of the few states with a grocery tax, and on top of that, the Virginia gas tax has increased 136% over the last seven years.

Making things even worse, the prices of basic groceries have gone up significantly. Eggs are up 5.7%, milk is up 6.2%, and chicken is up 5.2%.

Between Virginia’s exorbitant grocery and gas taxes and rising inflation under Joe Biden, my wallet hurts when I just think of driving to the grocery store.

Instead of addressing these economic problems, Democrats in Richmond and Washington seem happy to sit idly by and watch Virginians suffer. I’m tired of watching my neighbors, community, and state endure rising prices, skyrocketing inflation and senseless taxes.

In November, I’ll be voting for the candidate who will prioritize the economic health of our state: Glenn Youngkin.

