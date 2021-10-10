Your View: How to handle leaves

What to do, what to do with all the leaves that will fall in Bristol, Virginia?

Soon we will have leaves to dispose of, but how? We already have to bag our grass and weeds to put in the trash can (according to a friend), but now we find that we will have to bag the leaves to put them in the trash can also. None of this was announced in the media, only on the city’s website, according to a city employee (I never could find it on the website).

Bagging the leaves is fine for those who have one or two small trees, but some areas of the city have several large trees, and the fallen leaves line the streets in deep piles. How are we to bag that many and put them in the trash can?

The city is legally obligated to provide services or a viable alternative — bagging the leaves is not viable for several of the residents.

Should City Council enact a temporary ordinance allowing the burning of leaves in accordance with Virginia’s outdoor burning laws, or possibly hire a company to pick up leaves? If the city cannot solve the problem soon then they should allow those who wish to rejoin the county to do so. Perhaps then we can just take care of the leaves with a match (and, yes, proper supervision) like we used to do.