Your View | How is it?

Three words: How is it?

How is it that baby formula is being produced all over America, but the shelves are empty. Empty that is, everywhere except the border where it is given away free to illegal aliens?

How is it that there is oil a plenty, ready to be drilled on American soil, but we find ways to keep it out of the hands of companies who would easily supply all USA oil demands?

How is it that the some of the oil reserves were released right before May elections and then the week after prices are higher than ever?

How is it that we want to pass a bill to terminate them precious lives of babies from conception to days after birth? But, murder is a crime punishable by death or life in prison under any other circumstance? Oxymoron isn’t it?

How is it Mr. President and the Democratic Party that we aren’t taking care of all Americans?