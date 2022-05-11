Your View: How can you be pro-life with no universal health care?

Morgan Griffith has finally weighed in on the pending reversal of Roe v. Wade, and he, a man, who will never have to make the difficult decision to have an abortion, thinks it is not going to be so bad.

He states that there are so many protections available to women now that they can carry their babies to term and then just put them up for adoption or leave them on some doorstep. It seems that he has never spoken to a woman who has actually had to decide that abortion is her only feasible choice.

Most women who have abortions in this country, perhaps 60%, are already mothers with at least two children. These women live precarious lives working in low-wage jobs and simply cannot take on raising another child. They may often lack health care and have physically demanding jobs that might preclude working in late pregnancy. If you are a Walmart cashier, standing at a register for a full workday might not be possible while you are eight months pregnant. So, who puts food on the table while you take time off to deliver a baby?

Sweden has liberal abortion laws and the highest birthrate in Europe. Sweden also provides far more support to children and families than we have ever dreamed of providing. There is extended paid parental leave, universal health care and universal preschool, none of which are available here.

Pregnant women in Sweden are not forced into making the same difficult choices as American women. They know that their society and government will support them during pregnancy and after birth. In this country, pro-life folks demand protection of a fetus, but once it becomes an actual baby, the child is largely on its own.

What kind of pro-life position is this?