Your View | Honoring civil rights leader Charles Spurgeon Johnson

I recently visited Bristol to attend my granddaughter’s theatre performance at Northeast State Community College and picked up a copy of the Oct. 31 Herald Courier.
I was pleasantly surprised to read the front page story, “Markers dedicated,” honoring Charles Spurgeon Johnson, a civil rights leader, and the Lee Street Baptist Church. The story was very interesting and certainly deserved a front page position.
I lived in Bristol many years ago and now live in Winston-Salem where I am the associate editor for a 47-year-old African American newspaper. I am always interested in learning about the stories of Black people that are often not covered in the mainstream media. This one was well done and makes me want to learn more.
Thank you for featuring this civil rights leader and church so that others will learn of his legacy.