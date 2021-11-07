Your View | Honoring civil rights leader Charles Spurgeon Johnson

I was pleasantly surprised to read the front page story, “Markers dedicated,” honoring Charles Spurgeon Johnson, a civil rights leader, and the Lee Street Baptist Church. The story was very interesting and certainly deserved a front page position.

I lived in Bristol many years ago and now live in Winston-Salem where I am the associate editor for a 47-year-old African American newspaper. I am always interested in learning about the stories of Black people that are often not covered in the mainstream media. This one was well done and makes me want to learn more.