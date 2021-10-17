Your View: Hold social media accountable

How disappointing to read of your support to social media despite its documented unethical and immoral practices, as well as its near-violations of antitrust laws.

It is both wrong and dangerous for any company to deliberately target youthful addiction as well as court anti-social behaviors all in the name of greed. The increase in mental health issues that relate directly to this kind of exploitation are every bit as lethal as the physical harm caused by the tobacco industry.

That Facebook does not adequately monitor and decline to post the vitriol that threatens people’s lives absolutely puts Congress on the right side of this issue.

Your argument about the value of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is a weak one. How many of us have the money or stamina to take social media companies to court?

You are stretching freedom of speech too far and not being honest about what is going on here. I think you are better than this as individuals and I am left to suspect that the corporate media world has influenced the position you have announced in this piece.