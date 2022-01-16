 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | History will judge Blackburn, Hagerty on voting rights

This Martin Luther King weekend will be the crossroads of Sens. (Marsha) Blackburn and (Bill) Hagerty’s political legacies.

Future generations of citizens will judge your decision.

When the Freedom To Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act come to the Senate for discussion and vote, you will be voting for federal election integrity and democracy or for the path you have been traveling, supporting the well-planned intention of voter suppression and election system takeover by a minority.

The majority of Americans want the provisions of these two bills. The last four extensions of the Civil Rights Voting Act were signed by “Republican” presidents. Twelve of your current “Republican” Senate colleagues voted for the most recent extension in 2006.

However, now that the former Republican Party has been taken over by those with no interest in voters’ opinions — working for nothing but party politics and incumbent power trips. You and your colleagues are sound-biting dishonest and fear-mongering talking points which support the stealing of all future elections from the will of the people.

This weekend is your last opportunity to care about the nation, its voters, and the Constitution. Uncomfortable and likely political suicide? Yes. The right thing to do? Yes.

The future history books are taking notes.

