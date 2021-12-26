Your View | Help keep our city bright

In November 2021, I appeared before the BVU Authority Board of Directors to bring to their attention the large number of street lights that are not working in the City of Bristol, Virginia. I clarified that this is not only a safety issue (traffic, pedestrian, crime) but an economic issue as well.

People do not visit or shop in areas that are not well lighted and where they do not feel safe. The board members listened attentively and expressed concern about the topic. BVU does not assign staff or have technology to find burned out street lights.

They rely on citizens to report the street light outage, either on the BVU website or by calling. So if you notice a street light out or blinking — which is usually a sign it is about to burn out — report it.

You can use their website, www.bvua.com/outage, and click on the black bar upper left, or call them at (276) 669-4112 — press 0.

It works — they do respond and repair the light. Help keep our city safe and a good place to live and to visit.