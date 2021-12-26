 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bristol Motor Speedway
Your View | Help keep our city bright
0 Comments

Your View | Help keep our city bright

  • 0

In November 2021, I appeared before the BVU Authority Board of Directors to bring to their attention the large number of street lights that are not working in the City of Bristol, Virginia. I clarified that this is not only a safety issue (traffic, pedestrian, crime) but an economic issue as well.

People do not visit or shop in areas that are not well lighted and where they do not feel safe. The board members listened attentively and expressed concern about the topic. BVU does not assign staff or have technology to find burned out street lights.

They rely on citizens to report the street light outage, either on the BVU website or by calling. So if you notice a street light out or blinking — which is usually a sign it is about to burn out — report it.

You can use their website, www.bvua.com/outage, and click on the black bar upper left, or call them at (276) 669-4112 — press 0.

It works — they do respond and repair the light. Help keep our city safe and a good place to live and to visit.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Your View | Legal heroes deserve recognition

Your editorial, “‘Dopesick’ Does Right by Appalachia,” misses a key point: Abingdon-based assistant federal prosecutors Randy Ramseyer and Rick Mountcastle, along with supervisor John Brownlee and federal Judge Jim Jones, brought the powerful Sackler family to justice.

Letters

Your View | Opioid trial was a clown show

To read that Judge Jones was “disturbed” by lack of jail time for Purdue executives adds insult to injury. If the judge was truly disturbed, he could have rejected the deal. It’s a clown show, and Jones is the ringleader.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts