Your View: Hello unvaxed Tennessee

Hello, unvaxed Tennessee. Good news and bad news. We are reaching 18% of our population that has had the coronavirus. Terrible news, but…

The experts tell us that we need 80% herd immunity to stop this thing. Since we now also have 53% who have had at least one shot (and we expect them all to be completed within three weeks), we can boast that we have about 71% covered.

So, we only need 9% more to either catch the bug or get vaxxed to get us past this crud. That can be either 625,000 more COVID cases or 625,000 more vaccinations. You (the unvaxed) can choose which you prefer. You will be the ones getting it, either way.