Your View | Hartley, Osborne have moved the city forward

Our city has made a lot of progress in the last four years.

We have new businesses with hundreds of new jobs, police and firefighters are being paid more and have better staffing, and Bristol is getting its first new public school built in almost 50 years.

All this has happened while at the same time the city hasn’t raised real estate or property taxes, and they’ve greatly improved their credit rating and financial standing.

While it is a team effort, this is due in no small part to the work of Bill Hartley and Neal Osborne. Both these men have worked tirelessly on the city council to move Bristol forward and grow our city. They’re smart people who are committed to this city, and they’re up for the challenge of the next four years.

We need to keep level-headed people on our council.

Jake Holmes would also make a good council member.

Bristol has come a long way, but there’s still a long way to go.

Bill and Neal have the experience to do things the right way, and I urge everyone to cast their votes for them this year.