Your View | Harshbarger's 'no' votes aren't helping us

Diana Harshbarger won the Republican primary for the Tennessee First Congressional District with 19.2% of the vote, and because she has an "R" by her name, she won the seat and has been our representative since 2020.

Think about that. Only 19.2% of Republican voters wanted Diana Harshbarger to be our representative in DC.

Here’s why.

Harshbarger, of course, voted against all major legislation from the Biden administration, including the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Bill, and the Inflation Reduction Act, even though all of these passed without her help and every one of them is helping our community.

Here is a partial list of her other no votes: allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, protecting the right to access and use contraceptives, emergency funding for baby formula, establishing an active shooter alert communications network, developing strategies to lower food and fuel costs, expanding employment and training programs, capping out-of-pocket insulin costs, expanding health care for veterans exposed to toxic substances, strengthening campaign finance regulations, expanding GI Bill for National Guard and Reserve members, providing money to lower health care costs, protecting older people from hiring and workplace discrimination, strengthening rules against wage discrimination

Every single one of these bills is helping or could help those of us who live in Sullivan County, but Diana Harshbarger voted against them.

Why do we have a representative who has yet to cast a vote that actually helps her constituents?

Please, read that list again, knowing it is only a sample of her votes, and vote this woman out November 8.