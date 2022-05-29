 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your View | Hanging out in the school hall

  • 0

We are rightly appalled at the sight of armed law enforcement officers standing by and doing nothing while children are being shot in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. We want to know why. Some have said that these people were afraid, but most agree that it was because their leader told them to wait. I am sure there will be deeper investigations and more information, but the truth remains  those who could have done something to prevent the loss of life did not.

Do you see the disconnect here? We condemn those officers for doing what we all do — stand around and do nothing to prevent these tragic massacres. Congress members, armed with the weapons of law and citizens armed with ballots simply wander the halls as if we were powerless to do anything.

The common denominator is guns; assault weapons in the hands of dangerous persons, often teenagers. Obviously, there are those among us who see no problem in selling multiple assault weapons, high- capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition to an 18-year-old. What could possibly go wrong? Call it what it is. It is a gun problem.

People are also reading…

Are we afraid, or are we just listening to leaders who tell us to wait around in the halls? Yes, the Second Amendment to the Constitution guarantees the right to bear arms. But it specifically refers to muzzle loading weapons (the cartridge had not yet been invented). Strict constructionist conservatives like to remind us that the Constitution means exactly what the Founding Fathers meant. In their wildest dreams, those men could not have imagined an AR-15.

We can do something.

Congress must act. But they will not until voters act. Will we all just hang out in the halls and on the school grounds while the carnage continues?

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your View | Baby formula bias

Our representative in Washington is telling everyone that President Biden is to blame for the baby formula crisis. Why? Because he has no contribution to make, having decided that gridlock is the best kind of government. Let’s look at the real story behind the baby formula crisis:

Your View | Not a greasy spoon

In the article, Mother’s is referred to as a “greasy spoon,” which is defined in Merriam Webster’s dictionary as “a dingy, small, cheap restaurant.” The term is probably more often used as a derogatory, and Mother’s didn’t quite fit that bill — nor was it the aim of the owners.

Your View | Passenger rail extension isn’t just about Bristol

Stops in Roanoke and Bristol build a customer base for passenger rail. A station in Abingdon makes the service convenient for the coalfield communities, one in Wytheville opens it to the I-77 corridor, and the Radford stop enables Radford University students to benefit as well.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts