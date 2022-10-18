Your View | Guns are saving lives every day

Guns are saving lives every day

Following are examples to back that statement up.

On December 19, 2019 in White Settlement, Texas, at the Church of Christ, a member of their church lived across the street and heard gunshots. He grabbed his weapon and went into the church and shot the individual who had just killed two people. By doing so the shooter could not kill anyone else, thereby saving other’s lives.

On December 14, 2012, at the Sandy Hook School in Connecticut where 20 children and six adults were killed, the police killed that shooter, therefore, making it possible that he could not kill anyone else therefore saving other’s lives.

Several weeks ago at the large Minneapolis Mall several shoppers were killed. A good Samaritan who had his Handgun Carry Permit shot him making it possible that the shooter could kill no one else, therefore saving other’s lives. The reporter that told this story added the fact that 74 other good Samaritans this year throughout the country have done the same. Imagine how many lives throughout the country were saved by their actions.

All our police officers obviously carry guns. Just imagine how many people throughout the country are saved when they have to shoot someone who is killing others. I can go on and on with other examples, but you get the point.

Who is going to save your life?

The answer to that is you. If you don’t own a handgun please get one. If someone is trying to break into your house to harm you, its too late to call the police.

The law allows you to shoot someone who is about to do you harm. When I went to a school to get my own Handgun Carry Permit, I learned that you can shoot someone who is trying to harm anyone in your home or yard not just yourself.

I also suggest that every business have at least two employees have a gun where they work since those that are out there who are determined to take lives for the fun of it might enter their workplace. Super sad.