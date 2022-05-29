 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Gun safety

As a citizen of Virginia, I am very concerned about the increase in gun violence. In less than a week, we have had two major incidents, one in the north and one in the south.

More alarming is that in the last five years, mass shootings have almost doubled. Teens and children have been major targets. As average citizens, we feel helpless. However, we do have the opportunity to make a difference.

Our national leaders need to be advocates for gun safety. Background checks are a major obstacle to gun safety. Write your congressman and ask them to support extended background checks for unlicensed persons and background checks for all firearm sales or transfers.

Our Senator is Tim Kaine, and our representative is Morgan Griffith. Tim Kaine’s address is 231 Senate Office Russell Building, Washington, D.C. 20510. Morgan Griffith’s office can be easily contacted by his email address.

The time for action is now. Help save our children.

