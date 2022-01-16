Your View | Guest editorial right; cut middlemen, expand Medicare

Kudos to the Bristol Herald Courier for the excellent guest editorial this past week.

After 40 years of practice I can affirm that “even basic medical care is getting out of reach for many.”

This does indeed cause many people to forego needed care and/or medications due to their cost. But foregoing care today only leads to more severe and expensive preventable illness soon thereafter. This is perhaps the greatest failure of our health care system.

The editorial correctly assigns the blame for this failure and the expense of the U.S. system to the “bloated health care bureaucracy” and “the middlemen who simultaneously siphon profit and limit choice.” In both cases the finger is clearly pointing at the private insurance industry.

It is time to simplify our 60-year-old Medicare program for the current era — minus the middlemen — and cover all Americans.