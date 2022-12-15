 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Griffith spins another IRS boogeyman tale

Saturday’s column from Morgan Griffith is another boogeyman story for his constituents. 

Instead of bringing constructive ideas to the table, Mr. Griffith insists on pointing his finger at: the Democrats, the IRS and Joe Biden.  He promises the GOP will rein in the IRS but does not indicate how that will take place or why it is needed.

That President Biden is empowering the IRS is a nonsensical statement.  Our country requires tax collection to function.  Perhaps Griffith can determine a means of tax collection that is more equitable and less convoluted than our current tax code.

It is funny that Griffith brags on his sponsorship of Stop the Nosy Obsession of Online Payments act.  He is addressing a group of people who eagerly give up their private information and activities to Facebook, YouTube, Tik Tok, etc. 

The most logical part of Mr. Griffith’s column was the opening paragraph quoting bank robber Willie Sutton.  Willie answered the interviewer’s question honestly and to the point.  The balance of the column cannot claim the same quality.

Bill Tamplin | Abingdon, Virginia

