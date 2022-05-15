Your View | Griffith’s snake oil

Is there no end to Morgan Griffith’s arrogance?

The content of his latest public opinion, a self-righteous diatribe that justifies reversing a woman’s constitutional right to abortion, suggests words dictated by his party, or at least the RHINOS of his party.

Griffith is ostentatious in his preaching that he knows all the answers for women with unwanted pregnancies. Legal issues notwithstanding, he completely avoids addressing any circumstances involving rape, incest, or serious threats to a woman’s health in bringing a pregnancy to term.

This man is no better than a snake oil salesman, a charlatan selling false security, to women as well as everyone else concerned with losing other rights presently guaranteed by the Constitution. Once the Supreme Court precedent legalizing abortion is overturned, it is predictable other rights guaranteed under constitutional law will be in jeopardy.

Griffith makes this dishonest pitch for not worrying despite the obvious agenda his party is actively involved in. Once the fundamental right to vote guaranteed in our constitutional democracy is dismantled, all other civil rights will be in jeopardy.

Instead of dealing with how one Supreme Court justice has been compromised in his decisions by a wife who had a part in the January 6 coup attempt, the court is focusing our attention on the leak of a forthcoming decision dismissing precedent set in Roe v. Wade.

The current SCOTUS, along with the usual outraged Republican senators, seems to also condone lying by Supreme Court nominees during their Senate hearings. Can it be any clearer that neither ethics nor civil rights are of concern to SCOTUS and that they are at extreme risk of losing credibility with the majority of Americans?

We are on fast forward to living in an autocracy and SCOTUS decisions are enabling this to happen.