Your View | Griffith’s silence on vaccines is deafening

COVID outbreaks rage on, spread largely among and by the unvaccinated, jamming hospitals, delaying recovery and creating chaos in schools and workplaces. But Congressman Morgan Griffith remains silent on the COVID vaccine campaign, choosing instead to champion the “rights” of the vaccine resisters.
He’s made it clear that if folks want to refuse the cure for the COVID pandemic — the free, proven, effective, and abundant vaccine — that’s OK with him — not his business, I guess.
But we all pay for the lagging vaccination rates — those that are vaccinated, and those that are not. Some pay with sickness and death, many more lose our freedom to work, play, go to school, travel freely and be with friends. And all of us pay with the inconvenience of living a closed-in life for so long. Why? So the refusers can have their freedom to believe the misdirection, to embrace the fake science, to rail against the “socialist take-over” scare.
Freedom — Morgan Griffith is your champion — a freedom fighter, indeed.
But Griffith knows the answer to the pandemic’s threat is widespread vaccinations. Millions of lives have been saved by it. It’s undeniable. Apparently, Griffith’s party loyalties are more important than fighting lies and returning to normal. So, more will die and the American marketplace will continue to wither.
So, I ask, Morgan Griffith, what about freedom for the vaccinated to return to a normal life? What about OUR freedom to be rid of COVID, finally? Who’s fighting for that? It’s not Morgan Griffith.
Stand up, congressman. Preach the vaccine gospel. Ask your district to protect themselves and their families. If we were all vaccinated, this pandemic would disappear in weeks.
That’s what freedom would look like. And that’s freedom worth fighting for.