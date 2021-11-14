Your View | Griffith’s silence on vaccines is deafening

COVID outbreaks rage on, spread largely among and by the unvaccinated, jamming hospitals, delaying recovery and creating chaos in schools and workplaces. But Congressman Morgan Griffith remains silent on the COVID vaccine campaign, choosing instead to champion the “rights” of the vaccine resisters.

He’s made it clear that if folks want to refuse the cure for the COVID pandemic — the free, proven, effective, and abundant vaccine — that’s OK with him — not his business, I guess.

But we all pay for the lagging vaccination rates — those that are vaccinated, and those that are not. Some pay with sickness and death, many more lose our freedom to work, play, go to school, travel freely and be with friends. And all of us pay with the inconvenience of living a closed-in life for so long. Why? So the refusers can have their freedom to believe the misdirection, to embrace the fake science, to rail against the “socialist take-over” scare.

Freedom — Morgan Griffith is your champion — a freedom fighter, indeed.