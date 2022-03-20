Your View | Griffith’s energy policy offers only criticism, not solutions

I see Rep. [Morgan] Griffith is once again missing an opportunity to provide support or leadership for the 9th District and instead is pointing fingers.

The column discussing energy production in our country provides incomplete and simplistic excuses for complicated business relations. You must provide all arguments for your case to be taken seriously.

The Luddite plank in Griffith’s platform is not forgotten as he lambastes the price and inadequacies of electric vehicles. Electric vehicles are a step along the path to gasoline independence and a part of the long vision for people’s health and future on earth.

Griffith’s plea for realistic solutions to energy challenges falls flat when his only solution is to blame others and encourage “more domestic energy production.”

Mr. Griffith should get out there and help our country instead of blaming others.