Your View | Griffith’s energy policy offers only criticism, not solutions

I see Rep. [Morgan] Griffith is once again missing an opportunity to provide support or leadership for the 9th District and instead is pointing fingers.

The column discussing energy production in our country provides incomplete and simplistic excuses for complicated business relations. You must provide all arguments for your case to be taken seriously.

The Luddite plank in Griffith’s platform is not forgotten as he lambastes the price and inadequacies of electric vehicles. Electric vehicles are a step along the path to gasoline independence and a part of the long vision for people’s health and future on earth.

Griffith’s plea for realistic solutions to energy challenges falls flat when his only solution is to blame others and encourage “more domestic energy production.”

Mr. Griffith should get out there and help our country instead of blaming others.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

