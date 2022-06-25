Your View | Griffith pushes same corporate deregulation fairy tale

Congressman Morgan Griffith uses his last newsletter to castigate the Democrats for holding hearings on the ownership of cougars, tigers and lions while allegedly ignoring the big problems that the country faces, which he claims would be mitigated by passage of the American Energy Independence From Russia Act.

While the name of the act sounds like legislation that should command bipartisan support, it is actually more political theater than a solution to rising oil and gas prices. Consequently Democrats are not supporting it.

The act ostensibly will increase oil drilling in this country to offset the need for oil imports from Russia. The increased production allegedly will ease gas prices here. There are several problems with this scenario. Primarily, we import little Russian oil — maybe 2% of what we use. We can stop those imports now, which we have done, with no difference to prices at the pump. So, why is it necessary to drill more oil? Perhaps the real reason is that more American oil can then be sold on the world market, thus increasing the already inflated profits oil companies now make.

Since oil prices are set on world markets, not by President Biden or whatever administration is in power, it is questionable that an increase in American oil production will lower prices at the pump for the American consumer. This is just more trickle-down economics.

What Griffith is peddling is more of the same old fairy tale that if we let big corporations do whatever they want, the benefits will trickle down to us. After decades of static wages, crumbling infrastructure, declining access to ever more expensive health care, we should know better.

The oil companies will just funnel their increased profits to their shareholders. And by the way, President Joe Biden did try to push through the biggest program in decades to reorient priorities toward helping ordinary people versus corporations — the Build Back Better Act. It was sabotaged by every Republican in Congress along with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin. That Democrats are just focused on the ownership of big cats could not be further from the truth.

By Nancy Liebrecht | Fries, Virginia