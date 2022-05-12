Your View | Griffith misframes abortion issue to detriment of mothers and born children

Morgan Griffith in his May 7 newsletter said, “The tragic consequences of Roe v. Wade have been millions of babies that were never brought into the world and millions of lives never given a chance.”

Another way of looking at this is that, after an abortion, millions of high school girls went on to college, got good-paying jobs and had children when they could devote their time and resources to raising those children. Polls show that more than 70% of Americans support Roe v. Wade, perhaps because they know that it gives people a chance at a better life.

Removing the protections of Roe v. Wade will not eliminate abortion, only legal and safe abortions. How many high school students today know that women tried to use knitting needles and coat hangers to abort their fetuses? These women often died from infections or became sterile.

Today having an abortion is a choice. No one is being forced to have one. Most women who have abortions already have one child and feel that they cannot adequately care for another. Already anti-abortion supporters are trying to prohibit abortion pills, which is how half of abortions occur now. It seems that this is not Christian concern for one’s neighbor but a desire to punish women, to keep them poor and to deprive their children of a decent life.

If Morgan Griffith is so concerned about the unborn, he must also be concerned about raising the minimum wage and providing affordable housing for parents and providing decent child care and good schools for the children who are born. To do otherwise is to be hypocritical and cruel.