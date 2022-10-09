Your View | Griffith keeps trying to turn back the clock

Congressman Morgan Griffith continues his constant complaints about President Joe Biden and high gas prices.

Economists apparently cannot get Griffith to understand presidents cannot make gas prices go down, cannot wave their hands and stop a global inflation crisis. By the way, economists say that if Trump had not failed on the COVID pandemic, our current economy would have been healthier (Trump policy created the worst unemployment spike of any wealthy country).

Does Griffith really buy the idea that Trump could show his scowl to the world and have his way (we know Trump absolutely believes that).

Griffith says Governor Glenn Youngkin is seeking an all-of-the-above approach for energy, but if you look at the Biden administration, that's exactly what they are doing, having provided funds for every kind of energy. Youngkin is in fact dismissing solar and wind (the cheapest power now) and calling instead for a new generation nuclear power plant in our region. The costs of such untested technology are unknown, but bound to be borne by consumers, and would take decades to build out.

But Griffith's unfailing focus on global prices and Biden's failure to fix them makes me wonder if Griffith even gives one day a week for us local folks. What has Griffith really done to celebrate the hard work of our people, or to bring jobs to this region?

We are at least a decade behind in economic development because our representative would not agree to diversify. Instead, Morgan has been trying to turn back the clock to 1940 when coal jobs were at their peak and not replaced by machines.

We could have had fewer respiratory diseases and fewer deaths from air pollution if Republicans like Griffith had not spent their time and influence on maintaining dependence on fossil fuels. Griffith supports Trump's policy of fighting technological shifts (calling that patriotic) - or maybe Griffith just fears the consequences of contradicting the Don.

I am reminded that he acquired his seat in the 9th District as a tool of fossil fuel corporations and the national Republican Party. So it is no surprise Griffith chooses to ignore the real interests of the people of Southwest Virginia in favor of his wealthy and corporate donors. I guess it would be against Griffith's own financial interests to work for us instead.