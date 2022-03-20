Your View | Griffith is heartless, focused only on reelection

Morgan Griffith takes advantage of the Bristol Herald Courier’s opinion page to keep spreading misinformation and building support for the fossil fuel industry.

He demonstrates no interest in responding to the urgency of climate change, and worse, his lack of any expression of compassion right now for what’s happening to the people of Ukraine is a disgrace.

In every piece Griffith submits for printing it is clear that he is driven by politics and his focus on the next election. Nothing the Biden administration does will ever have merit and Biden is not worthy of being our president. In other words, vote Republican in the mid-term elections.

How can our representative possibly not see that, had Trump’s major focus not been on getting reelected in 2020, his chumminess with Putin could have encouraged the autocrat to wage war on Ukraine even sooner?

We are seeing the heartbreak of people fleeing their country in fear, being murdered and buried. Griffith and so many of his Republican cohorts continue to support the president who behind closed doors was a puppet of someone capable of destroying a country and its people without cause. Where are the souls of these politicians?

We know the answer — in the pockets of those who turn a blind eye to evil for the sake of money and power.