Your View | Griffith doesn’t understand basic economics

When I opened Wednesday morning’s edition of the Bristol Herald Courier I saw the opinion(ated) piece by congressman Morgan Griffith.
Apparently, he doesn’t know basic economics: You know, supply and demand? We have a market-driven economy, congressman, so yes, prices for gas, home heating oil, natural gas and propane are higher, but you can’t blame the Biden administration for that, or the unbelievably higher prices we see for homes and used cars. If you have to point fingers at somebody, blame the energy companies and their shareholders who put profits ahead of consumer comfort. Congressman Griffith also seems to be blissfully unaware of the president’s saying we’re going to be making all-electric vehicles by 2035. That’s to save energy, reduce our so-called carbon footprint and global warming in the profitable process.
I’ve just seen the Tesla recharging station at The Pinnacle and a guy was using it to power-up his amazing looking red Tesla. It’s the future congressman Griffith, and you’re still living in a coal and/or petroleum-based carbon past while pointing your finger at the White House.
The congressman also deplores the president’s halting the Keystone pipeline, but he doesn’t tell us why the White House couldn’t support it. The ecological, environmental and financial problems involved greatly outweighed any potential benefits. Congressman Griffith is also apparently unaware that a Charlottesville firm has been building a huge, new wind farm in Botetourt County which will provide clean energy to 20,000 homes. Why doesn’t he push for new wind farms and gigantic solar panels in the ninth district?
Aside from the fantastic economic, ecological, environmental, health and financial benefits they’ll provide by putting so many people back to work building these exciting new projects, they can give future generations quiet pride in our area for all our tomorrows.
And speaking of these new initiatives, why hasn’t the Bristol Herald Courier sent reporters up the Lee Highway to ask Bristol Virginia Utilities (BVU) President Don Norman why BVU isn’t pioneering these projects here and now? This reader is living on Social Security and in the winter BVU’s bills become nightmarishly high, for me anyway, and I’m sure our neediest neighbors get those invoices and flinch at the prospect of having to choose between eating and staying warm.
Stop complaining and pointing fingers, congressman Griffith, and start working for us by getting these clean energy projects here and now.