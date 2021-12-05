Your View | Griffith doesn’t understand basic economics

When I opened Wednesday morning’s edition of the Bristol Herald Courier I saw the opinion(ated) piece by congressman Morgan Griffith.

Apparently, he doesn’t know basic economics: You know, supply and demand? We have a market-driven economy, congressman, so yes, prices for gas, home heating oil, natural gas and propane are higher, but you can’t blame the Biden administration for that, or the unbelievably higher prices we see for homes and used cars. If you have to point fingers at somebody, blame the energy companies and their shareholders who put profits ahead of consumer comfort. Congressman Griffith also seems to be blissfully unaware of the president’s saying we’re going to be making all-electric vehicles by 2035. That’s to save energy, reduce our so-called carbon footprint and global warming in the profitable process.

I’ve just seen the Tesla recharging station at The Pinnacle and a guy was using it to power-up his amazing looking red Tesla. It’s the future congressman Griffith, and you’re still living in a coal and/or petroleum-based carbon past while pointing your finger at the White House.