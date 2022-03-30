 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View: Griffith does voters disservice with partisan articles

Morgan Griffith’s guest editorial (“Biden should work to secure our border”) was as partisan and misleading as his previous letters.

Since he is interested only in inflaming his MAGA base, assuming they didn’t get enough vitriol watching right-wing media, his writing should be fact-checked. Each time he posts, readers respond with corrections, pointing out that he invariably blames President Biden without making any attempt to find bipartisan solutions.

On Ukraine, Griffith writes that he supported the $800 million aid package. He does not mention that he supported the former, disgraced president’s attempt to hold up military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while shaking down President Zelenskyy for dirt on Hunter Biden. He voted not to impeach Trump for this crime.

On immigration, Griffith’s numbers need to be qualified. He omits the fact that the COVID pandemic was largely responsible for the drop in immigration at the southern border during the last year of Trump’s term. The fact was mentioned in the Washington Post article he quoted, though he did not disclose the point. According to the CPB chart, immigration shot up last year as the pandemic appeared to ease and, if anything, is on course to be lower in April of 2022 than it was in April of 2021.

These may be small points, but they are evidence of how Mr. Griffith omits relevant facts to support his political agenda.

He may be virulently anti-immigrant, but Southwest Virginia desperately needs immigrants to find employment, start businesses and to increase the tax base that funds schools and other public services.

In many ways, Mr. Griffith does his constituents a disservice.

