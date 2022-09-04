Your View | Griffith calls Biden 'king,' but bows before wanna-be-king Trump

Congressman Morgan Griffith’s recent newsletter to his constituents claims to call out President Biden for acting like a king instead of a president. Griffith gives as an example Biden’s effort to forgive student loan debt.

If Morgan Griffith cares sincerely about the rule of law, why has he refused to accept the constitutionally legal and court-approved election of President Biden? Why does Griffith continue to praise and support Donald Trump’s unconstitutional behavior regarding the removal of classified documents from the White House? If President Obama had taken publicly owned documents in the same manner, I imagine Griffith would have been calling for his arrest.

If Morgan Griffith cares sincerely about the rule of law, why doesn’t he support our Federal Bureau of Investigation?

If Morgan Griffith doesn’t like kings, why does he show such boot-licking allegiance to the man who most clearly wants to be king?

I suspect that Griffith’s strategy is a very cynical one: Distract the congregation from your sin by claiming someone else is guilty of that same sin. The old switcheroo.

Meanwhile, Griffith opposes debt relief for thousands of working people in Southwest Virginia who borrowed money to attend community college and training schools and now struggle to cover the high-interest payments.

Living the lifestyle of a millionaire, and bowing before a billionaire — for how many years now? — probably makes it difficult for Griffith to sympathize with ordinary people.

When you are voted out of office, Morgan, remember to leave the public property behind.