Your View | Gov. Youngkin’s order on RGGI a waste of taxpayer money, shows lack of candor

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Order 9 (EO9) on January 15. The order proposes to “reevaluate Virginia’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) and immediately begin regulatory processes to end it.”

It is a waste of taxpayer money and resources to reevaluate RGGI when the intention is to end participation in the RGGI. Using the Virginia DEQ to legitimize a foregone decision shows, at best, a lack of candor on behalf of the governor.

A point made to endorse the “importance of the initiative” in EO9 cites the 2019 Virginia Energy Assistance cost to be $46 million of commonwealth funds. Lack of well-paying jobs in the commonwealth no doubt contributes more to this cost than does greenhouse gas reduction.

Another point labeled “importance of the initiative” addresses concern over utilities passing on their costs to ratepayers. The State Corporation Commission determines utility rates. The surprise and outrage expressed over passed-on costs is disingenuous.

EO9 states, without proof, that RGGI benefits have not materialized and that unspecified costs have skyrocketed.

An EO9 directive to DEQ, bullet point #3, is for DEQ to prepare a presentation to the State Air Pollution Control Board. The directive cites the authority of Virginia code title 10.1-1308.1, “Streamlined permitting process for qualified energy generators.” What generators or generation entrepreneurs are being fast tracked? The answer is not contained in EO9.

